Apart from Sub-region Leaders, HM the King is the only Head of State to Receive Invitation to Take Part in Inauguration Ceremony of Senegal’s President-elect, Where the Sovereign is Represented by Gov’t Head

The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, on Tuesday in Diamniadio near Dakar, at the swearing-in and inauguration ceremony of president-elect of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Akhannouch's visit to Senegal, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, takes place on the instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God glorify Him, following the invitation extended by Senegal's newly elected president to the Sovereign to take part in the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from the leaders of the sub-region, His Majesty King Mohammed VI is the only Head of State to have received an invitation to take part in this ceremony, which testifies, once again, to the depth of the unfailing bonds of brotherhood, solidarity and consideration uniting Morocco and Senegal.

It also attests to the depth of the exceptional, multi-dimensional partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal in the political, economic, cultural, social and spiritual spheres.

The swearing-in and inauguration ceremony of Senegal's new president was attended by several Heads of State and chairmen of the commissions of the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who won the March 24 presidential election in the first round with 54.28% of the vote, well ahead of candidate Amadou Ba (35.79%), is Senegal's fifth president since the country gained independence in 1960.

MAP: 02 avril 2024