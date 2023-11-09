Arab FMs Meet in Riyadh to Prepare for Emergency Summit

Arab foreign ministers met on Thursday in Riyadh, in preparation for the emergency Arab summit scheduled for Saturday to discuss developments in Gaza.

The Moroccan delegation, led by Morocco's Ambassador to Cairo and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, Ahmed Tazi, included the Moroccan Ambassador to Riyadh, Mustapha Mansouri, the Director of Mashreq, Gulf and Arab and Islamic Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Fouad Akhrif, the Head of the Arab and Islamic Organizations Department at the Ministry, Abdelaali Al-Jahed, and Morocco's Deputy Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Hicham Ould Sallay.

The meeting was devoted to examining the draft resolution to be adopted at the Arab summit at Head of State level.

MAP: 09 November 2023