Arab Foreign Ministers Congratulate Morocco on Its Election to UNHRC Presidency

Arab Foreign Ministers congratulated, Wednesday in Cairo, Morocco on its election to the presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for 2024, as the first Arab country to hold this prestigious position.

Arab foreign ministers, convened on the occasion of the Arab League Council at ministerial level, expressed their support for Morocco's candidacies within regional and international organizations.

In this context, five Moroccan candidacies for positions within regional and international organizations have enjoyed the support of Arab foreign ministers.

This concerns the renewal of the candidacy of Mahjoub El Hiba as a member of the Human Rights Committee (2024/2028), the candidacy of Charafat Afilal as a member of the Committee on Economic, Social and cultural rights (2025/2028), the renewal of the candidacy of Jalal Toufiq as a member of the International Narcotics Control Board (2024/2027), the candidacy of Abdelmajid Makni as a member of the United Nations Committee on the rights of persons with disabilities (2024/2027) and the candidacy of Mohamed Dkhissi as a vice-president of the Executive Committee of the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO-Interpol) for Africa (2024/2027).

MAP: 06 March 2024