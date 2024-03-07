Arab League Council Calls for Respecting Skhirat Agreement as Basis to Settle Libyan Crisis

The Arab League Council called, Wednesday in Cairo, the Libyan parties to respect the Skhirat Agreement, signed in 2015 in Morocco, as a basis for a comprehensive settlement of the Libyan crisis.

At the end of its 161st session of the Arab League Council at foreign ministers' level, the Council called for respecting the Skhirat Agreement, as well as the Libyan constitutional declaration, its amendments and the relevant Security Council resolutions, to hold simultaneous presidential and legislative elections as quickly as possible.

The Council also reiterated its commitment to the unity, sovereignty and independence of Libya, rejecting any foreign interference in its internal affairs.

Morocco was represented at this meeting by a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and including in particular Morocco’s ambassador to Cairo, permanent representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, Mohamed Ait Ouali.

MAP: 06 March 2024