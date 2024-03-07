Arab League Council Congratulates Morocco on Winning Bid to Host 2025 AFCON

The Arab League Council, convened Wednesday in Cairo at the level of Foreign Ministers, congratulated Morocco on winning bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (2025 AFCON).

The Council called, at the end of its 161st ministerial session, to support Morocco's efforts aimed at guaranteeing the full success of this event, as well as to encourage the Arab countries that will participate in this major continental tournament.

Morocco was represented at this meeting by a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and including in particular Morocco’s ambassador to Cairo, permanent representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, Mohamed Ait Ouali.

MAP: 06 March 2024