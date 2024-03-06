Arab League Council: Morocco’s FM Holds Talks with Several Counterparts in Cairo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held, Wednesday in Cairo, a series of talks with a number of his Arab counterparts, on the sidelines of the Arab League Council meeting at ministerial level.

Bourita met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The meeting took place shortly before the Arab League Council meeting, during which the Kingdom of Morocco handed over the rotating presidency of the Council to Mauritania.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates held talks with the Emirati Minister of State, Khalifa Shahine Almarar.

During these talks, the two parties exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest, as well as on ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Bourita also discussed with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, ways of boosting Morocco-Egypt relations. The two ministers also discussed the main items on the agenda of the session of the Council of the Arab League.

MAP: 06 March 2024