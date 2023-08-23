Arab Plan for Human Rights Education to be Launched Next December in Morocco

The Permanent Arab Commission for Human Rights commended the Kingdom of Morocco's initiative to host the official launch of the Arab Plan for Human Rights Education next December.

At the close of its 52nd session at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, the commission urged the relevant authorities in Arab countries to take part in this event, which will be held under the theme "The Arab Plan for Human Rights Education between text and application".

It also highlighted Morocco's initiative to include an item on "national implementation, reporting and monitoring mechanisms in the field of human rights" on the agenda.

In addition, the commission recommended encouraging member states to create and strengthen national implementation, reporting and monitoring mechanisms, while urging them to provide the necessary political, technical and financial support to enable them to play their role.

It called on Member States to share their experiences and best practices in relation to national implementation and monitoring mechanisms with the General Secretariat, and to instruct the General Secretariat to disseminate them for their benefit.

MAP:22 August 2023