Arab Summit in Jeddah Welcomes Morocco's Hosting of WB, IMF Annual Meetings

The Arab Summit held Friday in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, welcomed the hosting by the Kingdom of Morocco of the Annual Meeting of the World Bank Group (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), scheduled for October 9-15 in Marrakech.

In the resolutions issued at the end of its proceedings, the Summit expressed the support of Arab leaders to Morocco's efforts to make this international event a success, urging Arab countries and parties concerned to participate actively in these meetings.

The Annual Meeting of the Bretton Woods Institutions is considered the most important annual event of the international financial sector. It brings together about 14,000 eminent personalities, in particular the Ministers of Finance, the Governors of the Central Banks of the 189 member countries of these two institutions, as well as representatives of the private sector, non-governmental organizations, universities and the media.

The choice of Morocco to host the 2023 Annual Meetings of the WB and the IMF consolidates the Kingdom's reputation as a privileged destination for holding major international conferences. Moreover, Marrakech reinforces its position as a city open to the world.

MAP: 19 mai 2023