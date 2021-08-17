28 °C Clear sky Rabat

You are here

Home / News
News
Tuesday 17 August 2021

AstraZeneca Vaccine: Health Ministry Urges Citizens to Receive Second Dose before August 28

AstraZeneca Vaccine: Health Ministry Urges Citizens to Receive Second Dose before August 28

The ministry of Health has called on people vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine to take the second dose before August 28, 2021.

The people concerned would thus avoid a possible unavailability of this vaccine after this date, the ministry points out Monday in a press release.

The second dose must be taken 28 days after the first dose, the source recalls.

MAP 16 August 2021

 