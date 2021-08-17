Tuesday 17 August 2021
AstraZeneca Vaccine: Health Ministry Urges Citizens to Receive Second Dose before August 28
The ministry of Health has called on people vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine to take the second dose before August 28, 2021.
The people concerned would thus avoid a possible unavailability of this vaccine after this date, the ministry points out Monday in a press release.
The second dose must be taken 28 days after the first dose, the source recalls.
MAP 16 August 2021