AU Commissioner for Trade Commends Morocco's Active Role under Leadership of HM the King

AU Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Albert M. Muchanga, has commended the active role of Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, within the African Union (AU).

"Morocco is a very active member of the African Union family. The acting role of the Kingdom within the Union has developed thanks to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who is a pan-Africanist leader," Muchanga told reporters following a meeting, Friday at the AU headquarters, with the Ambassador Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the AU and UNECA, Mohamed Arrouchi.

"Morocco is part of Africa and Africa is part of Morocco. Together we are brothers and sisters", said the senior African official, who highlighted the close collaboration with the Kingdom to find solutions for Africa's rapid economic recovery.

During these talks, Arrouchi and Muchanga discussed the coordination between the Mission of the Kingdom and the Department of Trade and Industry of the AU, in particular the development of an action plan for the next 12 years.

Morocco will chair the sub-committee of the Permanent Representatives Committee on economic and trade issues.

The two parties also tackled the continuity of dialogue and interaction on the means to respond to the current challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the economic and social repercussions on the Continent.

The Moroccan diplomat and the AU Commissioner also discussed the key role of Morocco in the area of industrialization, in the light of the projects carried out and the initiatives taken by the Kingdom under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, in particular the new development model.

The upcoming visit to Morocco of Mr. Albert M. Muchanga was also mentioned during this meeting, during which the AU Commissioner expressed his warmest congratulations to the Kingdom on the occasion of the celebration of the 22nd anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the Throne of his Glorious Ancestors.

MAP 30 July 2021