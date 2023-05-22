AU PSC: Morocco Condemns Any Exploitation of Refugees and Recruitment of Children from Refugee Camps into Armed Militias

Morocco condemned, Thursday in Addis Ababa before the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), any exploitation of refugees and the recruitment of children from refugee camps into armed militias.

The Kingdom of Morocco strongly condemns the exploitation of refugees and the recruitment of children from refugee camps into armed militias, reaffirmed Ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the AU and UNECA.

Speaking at a meeting of the AU PSC on humanitarian action in Africa, Arrouchi stressed that the registration and documentation of refugees is a fundamental tool to ensure their protection.

It is a question of protecting this vulnerable category from any exploitation by certain parties, who under the pretext of providing assistance to refugees, instrumentalize them to serve their narrow and malicious agendas, and divert the humanitarian aid intended for them, stressed the Ambassador.

MAP: 18 mai 2023