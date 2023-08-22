AU PSC: Morocco Stresses Vital Importance of Early Warning in Preventing Emerging Security Threats

Morocco stressed, Tuesday in Addis Ababa, before the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), the vital importance of early warning in preventing emerging security threats.

To this end, the Kingdom encourages the establishment of effective mechanisms for information exchange between African countries, said the Moroccan delegation at a PSC meeting held by videoconference on continental perspectives on early warning and security.

In this respect, the 2nd High-Level Meeting of Heads of Counter-Terrorism and Security Agencies in Africa (Marrakech Platform), held on June 2-3, 2023 in Tangier, served as a forum for exchange and reflection for more than 25 countries and international organizations, in order to concretize joint African action against the terrorist threat, recalled the Moroccan delegation.

Launched in 2022, the Marrakech Platform has added real value to the regional and multilateral architecture of the fight against terrorism. It also provides a framework for dialogue between anti-terrorism agencies to better identify, analyze and prevent terrorist threats in Africa, said the Moroccan delegation.

The Moroccan delegation reiterated Morocco's willingness to continue playing a mobilizing and facilitating role to achieve a more comprehensive understanding of the terrorist threat in Africa, with the aim of stopping the bleeding and placing the efforts of African countries in the fight against terrorism within an alternative framework aimed at achieving appropriate and effective African responses over the long term.

Terrorism continues to pose a growing threat that transcends borders, cultures and ideologies. While terrorist activity is declining in other parts of the world, it is increasing alarmingly in Africa, noted the Moroccan delegation.

Moreover, the fight against drug trafficking, money laundering and the financing of terrorism is an essential part of the quest for stability and security on the African continent.

The connivance between groups involved in illicit activities and small arms and light weapons (SALW) considerably aggravates the terrorist threat in the region, added the Moroccan delegation.

Morocco recognizes the urgency of adopting a global, holistic and coordinated approach to counter these dangerous links and promote an effective response that takes into account the socio-economic and cultural realities of local communities, the Moroccan delegation insisted.

MAP: 22 August 2023