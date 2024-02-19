AU Summit: Morocco, under HM the king’s Leadership, Reaffirms Firm and Clear Position in Defense of Palestinian Cause (FM)

Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, which places the Palestinian cause and Al-Quds Al-Sharif at the forefront of its concerns, reaffirms its firm and clear position in supporting and defending the Palestinian question, as well as its commitment to a peaceful settlement based on the two-state solution in order to establish a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, said, on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

Morocco will continue its tireless efforts to defend the Holy Places, notably Al-Quds Al-Sharif, to which His Majesty the King, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, attaches particular importance, by combining political and diplomatic action with the work on the ground carried out by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency, the executive arm of the Al-Quds Al-Sharif Committee, in the implementation of concrete plans and projects, with the aim of preserving the cultural identity of the Holy City, improving the social and living conditions of the Al Quds inhabitants and supporting their resistance, stressed the Minister, who is representing HM King Mohammed VI at the 37th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

The Kingdom, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, shares with brotherly African countries the feelings of great sadness and deep sorrow at the violent events and military confrontations in the Middle East region, particularly the Gaza Strip, with what it has unfortunately left and continues to do, thousands of dead, wounded, missing, forcibly displaced and the destruction of numerous residential buildings, hospitals and places of worship, in flagrant violation of international laws and human values, Bourita added.

Morocco, through the voice of His Majesty the King, had stressed in His Address to the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh the need for collective action to achieve four urgent priorities, the Minister pointed out.

First: bring about urgent, tangible de-escalation and stop military attacks to pave the way for a permanent, verifiable ceasefire, second: ensure the protection of civilians and prevent their targeting, in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law, third: allow for the steady delivery of humanitarian aid, in sufficient quantities, to the inhabitants of Gaza and fourth: pave the way for a political settlement of the Palestinian question – one that can revive the two-state solution agreed by the international community, Bourita recalled.

MAP: 18 February 2024