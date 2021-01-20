Australia's Ambassador to Morocco Calls for Exploring Ways to Strengthen Cooperation Between the Two Countries

Australia's ambassador to Morocco, Michael Cutts, called on Tuesday in Rabat for exploring ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

There are many opportunities to be exploited in the context of strengthening relations between Morocco and Australia, particularly through the increase in the volume of investment and trade, the Australian diplomat told MAP News Channel (M24) during a courtesy visit to the Agency.

On this occasion, the Australian diplomat was received by the Agency's Director General Khalil Hachimi Idrissi.

The diplomat stressed the importance of "deepening relations between the two peoples and the two countries through the exchange of visits between senior officials and ministers, as well as between university scholars and academics," recalling in that regard his visit to the "Green Energy Park" in the green city of Ben Guerir and to other institutes.

To strengthen bilateral cooperation in the cultural field, Ambassador Cutts stressed the need to promote cooperation between Morocco and Australia at the university and academic level. The diplomat recalled in this regard the tribute paid to Australian cinema during the 18th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival in November 2019.

The diplomat stated that the Australian Embassy is coordinating with national institutions in the framework of initiatives in the fields of art and music.

To involve young people in more understanding between the Moroccan and Australian peoples, the diplomat stressed the importance of "making known the qualities that abound in both countries and to strengthen cultural and academic exchanges."

For his part, Hachimi Idrissi highlighted the strong relations between Morocco and Australia as well as the convergence of views between the two countries on issues of common interest.

MAP Director General referred, in this regard, to the inauguration of the headquarters of the first Australian Embassy in Rabat, stressing the importance of promoting Moroccan culture in Australia and vice versa.

Recalling the opening in 2017 of a MAP office in Canberra in 2017, Hachimi Idrissi outlined the Agency's action so as to highlight the reality of Australia and its culture.

He also recalled the partnership agreement signed between MAP and the Australian News Agency in September 2018 aimed at strengthening cooperation in information exchange and consolidating professional relations.

Under this agreement, the two agencies grant each other the right to receive and use information and everything related to multimedia (photo, sound, video, computer graphics and the Internet).

MAP 19 January 2021