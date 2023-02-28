Austria Welcomes Morocco's Leadership in the Region, its Role as Regional Pole of Stability (Joint Declaration)

Austria welcomed Morocco's leadership in the region and the Kingdom's role as a regional pole of stability

In the Joint Declaration adopted at the end of the meeting, Tuesday in Rabat, between the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, and the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, Austria also welcomed the role of Morocco as a relay of growth and development in Africa.

The two Heads of Government of Morocco and Austria, the declaration said, also undelined the constructive and positive roles of Morocco and Austria in maintaining peace and stability in their respective regions.

Austria also welcomed the resumption and steady development of relations between Morocco and Israel, the document said, noting that the Kingdom and Austria stressed the potential of relations with Israel for peace, security and prosperity in the region.

Both sides also confirmed their commitment to the two-state solution where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

MAP:28 February 2023