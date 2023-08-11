Bali to Host 8th Hassan II Great World Water Prize on May 18, 2024

The 8th Hassan II Great World Water Prize will be held on May 18, 2024 in Bali, Indonesia, under the theme "Water resource security for food sovereignty and shared prosperity", the Ministry of Equipment and Water said.

Created in 2002 and awarded for the first time at the 3rd World Water Forum in Kyoto, Japan, in 2003, the Hassan II Great World Water Prize will be presented for the 8th time in Bali at the opening ceremony of the 10th World Water Forum, the Ministry announced in a statement.

This year's event, added the same source, aims to provide answers to questions such as: "How should water resources be managed to ensure water security and food sovereignty?" and "How can sustainable management of water resources, particularly groundwater resources, be promoted and implemented to conserve ecosystems and preserve water quality and availability for food production?".

Among the issues to be debated at the meeting is the question of "How can water and agricultural policies support and reinforce each other to achieve water security and food sovereignty objectives for shared prosperity?”.

According to the statement, application procedures and further information on the 8th edition are published on the official websites of the Ministry of Equipment and Water (http://www.equipement.gov.ma/) and the World Water Council (https://www.worldwatercouncil.org/).

Applications will be received from August 04, 2023 via the dedicated platform: www.hassan2gwwp.org, the same source specified, noting that the closing date for applications is scheduled for September 30, 2023.

The Hassan II Great World Water Prize is a joint initiative of Morocco and the World Water Council, in memory of His Late Majesty King Hassan II for his enlightened and strategic vision of integrated and sustainable water resource protection and management, and for his actions to promote international cooperation.

With its general theme of "cooperation and good management in the field of development and use of water resources", the Hassan II Great World Water Prize is awarded to a person, group of people, institution or organization that has made a significant contribution in the fields of development and use of water resources, at a scientific, economic, technical, environmental, social, institutional, cultural or political level.

The prize is awarded every three years during the World Water Forum, at a special ceremony held as part of the opening plenary session, at which the winner receives a cheque amounting to US$500,000, a trophy and a certificate.

After Kyoto in 2003, the Hassan II Great World Water Prize was awarded in Mexico City in 2006, Istanbul in 2009, Marseille in 2012, Daegu-Gyeongbuk in 2015, Brasilia in 2018 and Dakar in 2022.

MAP: 10 August 2023