Banga Commends 'Quality' of Morocco's Organization of WB and IMF Annual Meetings

President of the World Bank Group (WB), Ajay Banga, hailed the quality of Morocco's organization of the annual meetings of the WB and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the incredible work accomplished by the Kingdom.

"I would like to thank, as I have done throughout this week, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the government, and the people of Morocco for the quality of the organization and the warm welcome extended to participants at these Meetings," said Banga at the signing ceremony for the holding of the WB-IMF 2026 Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Morocco has done an incredible job in welcoming us at a very difficult time," he said about the Al-Haouz earthquake that occurred on September 8, noting that Moroccans had "not only shown the strength of their hospitality, but above all testified to the power of their determination to rebuild the stricken areas".

"This only reinforces my admiration for the Moroccan people," stressed Banga at the ceremony attended by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister Krisada Chinavicharana and Assistant Governor of the Bank of Thailand, Chayawadeee Chai-anant.

For his part, Chinavicharana "congratulated Morocco on its exceptional efforts in successfully organizing and hosting the WB and IMF Annual Meetings", saying that "this achievement will be remembered as a shining example of determination".

15 October 2023