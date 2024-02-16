Benin: Moroccan Research Vessel Starts Scientific Prospecting Campaign

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, and Water and Forests, Mohammed Sadiki, along with his Beninese counterpart, Gaston Cossi Dossouhoui, kicked off a scientific expedition using the Moroccan research vessel "Hassan Al Marrakchi" on Thursday in Cotonou, in order to study fish populations and the marine environment in the Atlantic waters of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

This mission, led by the National Institute of Fisheries Research (INRH), is part of the Morocco-Benin Fisheries Forum's efforts to boost bilateral cooperation in the fishing sector. It aligns with a memorandum of understanding signed by the ministers on January 30, 2023, during the Blue Belt Initiative (BBI) conference.

Sadiki expressed his honor in launching this campaign, upon High instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. He also highlighted that this initiative signifies a crucial step in bilateral cooperation, solidifying the friendly relations between Morocco and Benin.

The Minister emphasized that this initiative is in line with the broader framework outlined by HM King Mohammed VI for South-South cooperation, a key aspect of Morocco's foreign policy.

"It is in this spirit that we are engaging in our cooperation in the fisheries sector: a sharing of knowledge, experience and resources, with the aim of strengthening our ties and moving forward together towards a prosperous future," said Sadiki.

The minister highlighted that Benin and Morocco share the ambition and vision of exploiting and enhancing the products and services offered by their maritime spaces in a sustainable manner, through the development of a sustainable blue economy that generates human well-being for local communities.

On the other hand, Gaston Cossi Dossouhoui emphasized that this campaign would help Benin make informed decisions regarding its wealth and resources, as well as enable progress in the fields of training, knowledge and data analysis.

The Beninese minister expressed his gratitude and thanks to HM King Mohammed VI, who continues to lay the foundations for fruitful South-South cooperation, particularly with Benin.

He also invited Moroccan economic operators to set up in Benin to produce and create wealth.

A genuine scientific expedition, the oceanographic and fisheries prospecting campaign in Benin's maritime waters will be conducted utilizing the new INRH research vessel Al Hassan Al Marrakchi, carrying 33 individuals on board. This contingent comprises 19 members of the ship's crew, 7 Moroccan scientists from INRH, and 6 scientists from Benin.

The Al Hassan Al Marrakchi is outfitted with versatile laboratories in acoustics, oceanography, hydrography, and marine biology, facilitating the comprehensive study of all aspects of the marine ecosystem. This includes the assessment of small pelagic and benthic stocks, along with conducting oceanographic and environmental studies of the marine environment. All of these endeavors are undertaken for the benefit of Benin, with the objective of promoting the sustainable management of its fishery resources.

Accompanying the Moroccan Minister was a large delegation comprising numerous officials from the Department of Maritime Fishing, as well as professional representatives in Benin.

MAP: 15 February 2024