Benin Commends Morocco's Efforts, under HM the King's Leadership, to Promote Peace and Development in Africa

The Republic of Benin commended, on Tuesday, the constant efforts made by the Kingdom of Morocco, under the wise and enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to promote peace and development in Africa.

In a joint statement issued following talks between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Beninese peer, the two parties hailed "the constant efforts made by Morocco, under the wise and enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and by the Republic of Benin, under the leadership of H.E. President Patrice Talon, in favor of peace and development on the African continent."

In this context, Bakari praised the pioneering role played by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, in the political, economic, security and religious fields.

Regarding regional and international issues of common interest, the two ministers noted with satisfaction their convergence of views on the various questions raised, reiterating their determination to participate in the settlement of disputes in Africa.

They also welcomed the momentum generated by the Atlantic African States Initiative, which aims to make the Atlantic African space a geostrategic framework for pragmatic and timely intra-African cooperation and consultation.

The two parties also agreed to support, in a concerted and mutual manner, the Moroccan and Beninese candidacies at the level of regional and international bodies, said the joint statement.

MAP: 12 September 2023