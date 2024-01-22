Berlin: Promoting Sustainable Production Is Crucial to Morocco's Agricultural, Fisheries Sector Strategies (Minister)

Promoting sustainable production is crucial to Morocco's agricultural and fisheries sector strategies implemented over the last decade, thanks to the High Directives of HM King Mohammed VI, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohammed Sadiki, said Saturday in Berlin.

This promotion consolidates Morocco's ambitions in terms of food sovereignty and security, and the resilience of the agricultural and fisheries sectors, noted Sadiki, who was speaking at a round table as part of the Agriculture Ministers' Conference organized on the occasion of the 16th edition of the World Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA), held on January 17-20 under the theme "Food Systems for Our Future: Joining Forces for a Zero Hunger World".

Morocco has been able to put in place an integrated approach, with the central goal of ensuring food availability and promoting the sustainable development of agriculture and fisheries, while ensuring the protection of natural resources through their rational use, noted the Minister at this meeting held under the theme "Promoting sustainable production".

To succeed in the challenge of promoting sustainable production, these strategies rely mainly on two levers, namely targeted, sustainable financing and increased support for research and innovation in the production system, the government official emphasized.

The Kingdom of Morocco has spared no effort in climate action and the transformation of international food systems to achieve the sustainable development goals of eradicating poverty and hunger, he added.

The Minister took the opportunity to call for urgent, concrete and ambitious collective measures, including appropriate, targeted investment and technical support for resilient, sustainable agriculture, to help transform food systems, ensure food security and boost farmers' economic resilience.

MAP: 20 January 2024