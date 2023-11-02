Body in Charge of Revising Family Code Begins Consultations with Various Stakeholders

The body in charge of revising the Family Code held, on Wednesday, a meeting with the Secretary General of the Rabita Mohammadia of Ulema, Ahmed Abbadi, the first in a series of consultation and hearing sessions with various stakeholders.

These sessions are in line with the content of the Royal Letter addressed to the Head of Government concerning the revision of the Family Code.

The Royal Letter stresses that, considering the key legal and judicial dimensions involved, the Sovereign has kindly decided to entrust the joint and collective supervision of the amendment process to the Ministry of Justice, the Higher Council of the Judicial Power, and the Presidency of Public Prosecution.

In this regard, the Sovereign called on these institutions to closely involve other bodies directly concerned by this question, particularly the Higher Ulema Council, the National Human Rights Council, and the government authority in charge of solidarity, social inclusion and the family, emphasizing the importance of opening up to a broad spectrum of civil society organizations and groups as part of a participatory approach.

HM the king affirmed that the changes and amendments proposed should take into account the outcomes of the extensive consultations and hearings that will take place, in particular those involving civil society organizations concerned with human rights and the rights of women and children, as well as judges, university researchers and other parties concerned with family law matters.

The High Royal Instructions stipulate that the proposed amendments arising from these wide-ranging participatory consultations are to be submitted to His Majesty the King, Commander of the Faithful and guarantor of the citizens' rights and freedoms, within a period of six months at the most, before the government drafts the relevant bill and submits it to parliament for adoption.

MAP: 01 November 2023