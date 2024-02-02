British MP: Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Region Offers Great Investment Opportunities

On a working visit to the Kingdom, the British MP expressed his satisfaction with the UK-Moroccan cooperation, particularly in the economic field, welcoming the upcoming visit of the President of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Regional Council, El Khattat Yanja, to London in March.

Yanja's planned visit, he continued, will be an opportunity to inform British companies about the various investment opportunities offered by the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region in various sectors.

On the political front, Kawczynski expressed support for a campaign in the British Parliament calling for the recognition of the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara as soon as possible.

For his part, Yanja noted that Kawczynski's visit was an opportunity to discuss the development model of the southern provinces and its undeniable impact on the populations of Southern Morocco, highlighting the various economic sectors and investment opportunities offered by the region.

Yanja also emphasized the promising prospects for the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region following the completion of the Dakhla Atlantic port, underscoring HM King Mohammed VI's International Initiative to promote access for Sahel countries to the Atlantic Ocean. This initiative aims to unlock the region's enormous potential and accelerate growth and the sustainable, inclusive development of the region's economies.

Maimouna Essayed, Chairwoman of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Regional Human Rights Commission (CRDH), said that Kawczynski's visit was an opportunity to review the Commission's various missions, particularly those related to monitoring the human rights situation in the region.

Essayed also highlighted CRDH's efforts to promote human rights and monitor public policies in cooperation with partner institutions and civil society associations in the region.

MAP: 01 February 2024