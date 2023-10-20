Business: CNDH Calls for Roadmap to Protect Human Rights in Africa

The International Forum on Financing Rail Projects in Africa kicked off Thursday in Diamniadio (located 30 km from Dakar), under the theme "Financing Rail Projects in Africa: The Future of Rail in Africa" with the participation of several African countries, including Morocco.

Speaking at the 14th Biennial Conference of Network of African National Human Rights Institutions, Bouayach proposed 2030 as a perspective for the effective implementation of the guiding principles relating to businesses and human rights.

These are global standards for preventing and addressing the negative impacts of business activities on human rights and the UN framework aimed at strengthening standards and practices in this field.

"Africa is a continent of young people", she said, highlighting the importance of developing its resources, improving access to health and education, and eradicating poverty. (...).

The ambitions of the Continent and those of its young people come up against the repercussions of climate change and its scourges..., CNDH president noted, stressing that Africa, one of the continents which contributes the least to these climate changes remains among the most affected by this phenomenon.

Initiated by the Network of African National Human Rights Institutions in collaboration with the Ghanaian Human Rights and Administrative Justice Commission, the conference aims to examine the role of national institutions in the implementation of human rights under commercial operations and the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Held on October 17-20 in Accra, under the theme "Nurturing responsible business conduct and respect for human rights in Africa", the conference features a series of sessions on the relationship between human rights and business in Africa.

MAP: 19 October 2023