Cabo Verde Reaffirms Support for Morocco's Territorial Integrity, Autonomy Plan as Only Credible and Realistic Solution (Joint Statement)

The Republic of Cabo Verde reaffirmed, Tuesday, its support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco and the autonomy plan initiative, presented by the Kingdom, which is the only credible and realistic solution for the resolution of the dispute over the Sahara.

This position was expressed in a joint statement issued at the end of the second session of the great joint commission of cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Cabo Verde, chaired in Rabat by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and the Cabo Verdean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration, Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares.

In this framework, Soares welcomed the efforts of the United Nations as the exclusive framework to achieve a realistic, practical and lasting solution to the Sahara regional dispute.

He also expressed the support of the Republic of Cabo Verde to the search for a lasting solution that preserves the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco, under the exclusive auspices of the United Nations.

Soares stressed, in this sense, that the opening by the Republic of Cabo Verde of a consulate general in Dakhla in June 2022, is in line with the international momentum of the confirmation of the Moroccanness of the Sahara, said the joint statement.



MAP:09 mai 2023