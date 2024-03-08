CAF Futsal AFCON 2024: Morocco in Group A alongside Angola, Ghana and Zambia

Morocco was drawn in group A of the CAF Futsal AFCON 2024, alongside Angola, Ghana and Zambia, following the draw, held Thursday at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Salé.

Group B includes Egypt, Libya, Namibia and Mauritania.

Eight African teams, divided into two groups, are taking part in this 7th edition of CAF Futsal AFCON.

CAF Futsal AFCON 2024 games will be held on April 11-21 at the Ibn Yassine hall and at the Sports Palace of the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

Morocco, which also organized the previous edition of CAF Futsal AFCON, is the double title holder.

MAP: 07 March 2024