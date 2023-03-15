CAF President Wishes Morocco the Best in Joint Bid with Spain, Portugal to Host 2030 World Cup

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe, on Tuesday in Kigali, wished Morocco all the best as it announced its bid, along with Spain and Portugal, to host the 2030 World Cup.

In a statement to MAP on the sidelines of the presentation of the CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to HM King Mohammed VI and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Motsepe expressed his delight at Morocco's bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

On behalf of the 54 African countries, the President thanked HM the King for his role in the development of football in Morocco, which has greatly contributed to the sport's influence beyond the Kingdom.

For Motsepe, the award received by HM the King is also a recognition of the many Heads of State and Government who are working together for the development of football on the African continent.

In a message on the occasion of the presentation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022, HM King Mohammed VI announced Morocco's joint bid with Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup.

This joint bid, unprecedented in the history of football, will be the meeting point between Africa and Europe, between the northern and southern Mediterranean, and between the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds, the Sovereign said.

The Sovereign also specified that this bid will be the one that brings together the best of both sides, and the demonstration of an alliance of genius, creativity, experience and resources.

MAP: 14 March 2023