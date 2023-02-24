Casablanca Stock Exchange Closes in Green

The Casablanca Stock Exchange closed in the green on Thursday, with its flagship index, the MASI, rising 0.36% to 10,663.22 points (pts).

The MASI.20, an index of the 20 most liquid stocks, gained 0.56% to 854.34 pts and the MASI.ESG, an index of companies with the highest ESG rating, as published by Moody's ESG Solutions, advanced 0.04% to 805.8 pts.

The FTSE CSE Morocco 15, composed of the 15 main stocks of the Casablanca Stock Exchange, ranked by market capitalization, gained 0.79% to 9,784.83 pts and the FTSE CSE Morocco All-Liquid, a benchmark index that tracks the performance of all liquid securities of the Exchange, gained 0.66% to 8,896.49 pts.

