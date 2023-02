The Casablanca Stock Exchange started its trading in the green on Monday, its main index, the MASI, gaining 0.36% to 10,372.04 points.

A few minutes after the opening, the MASI 20, which includes the 20 most liquid stocks, gained 0.47% to 835.96 points, and the MASI ESG, an index of companies with the best ESG rating, rose 0.71% to 792.96 points.

On Friday, the MASI closed slightly lower by 0.08%.

MAP: 06 February 2023