Central African Republic: Ambassador Hilale visits Morocco's Contingent Deployed within MINUSCA

The meeting with the Moroccan contingent is part of the four-day working visit undertaken by the Ambassador to the Central African Republic, at the head of a UN delegation, in his capacity as President of the Central African Republic Configuration of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PAC).

In Bangassou, Hilale was briefed, during a meeting with the officers and non-commissioned officers of the contingent, on the mission, objectives and efforts undertaken by the Moroccan peacekeepers for the implementation of the mandate of the MINUSCA, particularly in terms of security, protection of civilians and support for the expansion of State authority. This allowed the return to normal life in this region, previously affected by attacks by armed groups.

They instructed Ambassador Hilale to convey to His Majesty King Mohammed VI their unwavering attachment, loyalty and commitment to the mission with which they were entrusted by His Majesty the King, Supreme Leader and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, in support of the principles and objectives of maintaining peace in this brotherly African country.

For his part, Hilale praised the dedication of the Moroccan peacekeepers, their self-sacrifice and their courage on the ground. He congratulated them for the honorable image that they reflect not only of the Kingdom of Morocco, but also of the United Nations, under whose banner they serve in the Central African Republic. A contribution recognized and highly appreciated by senior United Nations officials.

He also paid tribute to the memory of the 19 Moroccan peacekeepers who made the ultimate sacrifice, offering their lives in the service of peace, since the establishment of MINUSCA.

The Moroccan ambassador also met with the local authorities of Bangassou, as well as the communities benefiting from violence reduction and empowerment projects, implemented by MINUSCA.

At the end of this field visit, the Moroccan contingent offered a lunch in honor of Ambassador Hilale, attended by the Prefect of Mbomou, the Head of the Pakistani contingent in Bangassou, as well as the UN delegation.

As part of his working visit to the Central African Republic, Hilale was received in Bangui by the Prime Minister and Head of Government, Felix Moloua, the Minister of State for Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration and Repatriation (DDRR), members of the government, as well as the President of the National Assembly.

He also held meetings with officials of the National Elections Authority, the Special Criminal Court, as well as with representatives of civil society, international financial institutions and the diplomatic corps established in Bangui.

During his meetings, Hilale reiterated Morocco's full support and its continued commitment to the peace and stability of the Central African Republic, both at the bilateral level and through its contribution to MINUSCA and the presidency of the Central African Republic Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission (CCP).

In addition, he discussed with the various stakeholders the many positive developments recorded in the country, as well as the projects and priorities that require the mobilization of support from the international community, in particular the holding of local elections in October 2024 and January 2025 which constitute major political and democratic stake for the Central African Republic, the continuation of the DDRR process, as well as the consecration and strengthening of the rule of law and socio-economic recovery.

Hilale reaffirmed his commitment, as President of the Configuration, to continue his action to mobilize international and regional support for the priority objectives of the Central African Republic in terms of peacebuilding.

MAP: 11 November 2023