Chairwoman of UK-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group Hails HM the King's Vision for Stability, Democracy

The chairwoman of the UK-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group Heather Wheeler hailed, Tuesday in Rabat, HM King Mohammed VI's vision for strengthening stability, democracy and a strong economy, which will benefit Morocco's youth.

This Royal vision will make Morocco "a strategic partner in West Africa," Wheeler told the press, following his talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

Wheeler also emphasized the quality of the national banking system, which she described as "solid", as well as the future opportunities created in the Kingdom under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

MAP: 11 avril 2023