Chinese Amb. Highlights ‘Strategic Importance’ of Relations with Morocco

The ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Morocco, Li Changlin, stressed, Wednesday in Casablanca, the "strategic importance" of cooperative relations between his country and Morocco, particularly in economy, culture, education and technology.

Speaking at a round table organized by the Institute of Political, Legal and Social Sciences (ISPJS) at Mundiapolis University, on the theme of "Sino-Moroccan relations in the new era", the Chinese diplomat noted that trade between the two countries has surged in recent years, reaching a volume of over 7 billion dollars, with China becoming a strategic trading partner for Morocco.

Chinese investment in Morocco has also grown significantly, mainly in key sectors such as industry, transport, renewable energies and real estate, noting that this economic dynamic reflects the growing interest shown by Chinese economic players in the Kingdom.

The Chinese ambassador also called on Chinese companies to increase their investments in Morocco's priority development sectors, notably renewable energies and the automotive industry.

He also highlighted the potential for cooperation between the two countries in the cultural and educational fields, emphasizing the importance of shared vision, mutual exchange and pragmatic cooperation in building a solid and lasting partnership between the two countries in this sense.

MAP: 20 March 2024