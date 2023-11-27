Civil Participation of Euro-Mediterranean Youth Highlighted in Essaouira

Around a hundred young people from both sides of the Mediterranean have been meeting since Friday in Essaouira to debate, share ideas and reflect on the 7th edition of the Euro-Mediterranean Forum of Young Leaders.

Organized by the French Embassy in Rabat and the Institut Français du Maroc, in partnership with the Essaouira- Mogador Association, the Association Marocains Pluriels and the Sekkat Foundation, this three-day forum is intended as a platform for promoting dialogue between generations, creating networks of young people involved in civic initiatives, and passing on the values of respect and tolerance.

Speaking at the event, held under the theme "Sustainable Development, Circular Economy - Equality", Advisor to His Majesty the King and President and Founder of the Essaouira-Mogador Association, emphasized the values of tolerance, peace and living together that form the DNA of the Essaouira city.

He also highlighted the richness of the Kingdom's cultural and religious heritage, stressing the need to promote this heritage, which dates back thousands of years, and to pass it on to future generations, especially in these archaic times.

For his part, the French ambassador to Morocco, Christophe Lecourtier, said that the Euro-Mediterranean Forum of Young Leaders is a framework that had been built up in just a few years to enable everyone to express their ideas, confront their opinions and explore solutions to the various challenges raised.

MAP: 25 November 2023