CNDH Chief Calls for Including WFHR in Complementarity Dynamic between South Countries

During a debate organized within the 3rd WFDH (March 20-24) under the theme "history and path of the World Forum on Human Rights", Bouayach stressed that the CNDH considers the World Forum as "an opportunity to discuss without hostility and without prejudice, but also to strengthen our collective capacity to better respond to the challenges facing our societies and to better cope with an increasingly divided world in which our compatriots are constantly victims of discrimination, injustices and attacks on their dignity because of their belonging."

"Our societies," added the CNDH president, "deserve to choose and act and we must support them as best we can," reiterating the message she shared at the Pre-Forum in Rabat last February, according to which the organization of the Pre-Forum "is not only the consequence of our deep conviction in the universality and indivisibility of human rights, but it is especially dictated by the duty to unite our voices in one voice, that of dignity, justice and equality.”

Bouayach said in this context that "in the struggle for human rights, the voices of the South have never failed. They have been audible, visible and uncompromising for protecting and promoting the ideal that animates us all: the preservation of human dignity.”

Finally, she emphasized that the Pre-Forum in Rabat had materialized the common will to make the voices of the South heard: the voice of Africa, the voice of Latin America, the voice of Asia, the voice of island countries, etc.

She added that its work had enriched the debate on the effectiveness of rights and identified effective and concrete initiatives for joint action. Several recommendations will undoubtedly contribute to enrich the debates in Buenos Aires.

MAP: 22 March 2023