Comoros President Commends HM the King's Enlightened Vision for Prosperous, Autonomous Africa

The President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, commended HM King Mohammed VI's enlightened vision for a prosperous and autonomous Africa, enjoying the place it deserves on the international stage.

Speaking at the close of the 15th edition of the MEDays Forum, the Comorian Head of State paid warm tribute to the Sovereign for His action to strengthen cooperation between the Kingdom and other African countries, with a view to greater progress and development.

In this respect, he pointed out that the Tangier Med mega-port, which interconnects Morocco with other regions of the world via nearly 40 ports on the continent's Atlantic seaboard, bears witness not only to the foresight of His Majesty the King, but also to the Sovereign's constant commitment to an interconnected world for greater prosperity.

Assoumani also hailed the great friendship between the Moroccan and Comorian peoples, and the Sovereign's constant willingness to preserve the strong, age-old ties between the two countries.

The Comorian President also emphasized the importance of the MEDays Forum, a major event for the South, which has become, year after year, a genuine event during which players and decision-makers from all over the world meet to exchange views on the current situation and prospects for countries in the South, particularly African countries.

The 15th edition of the MEDays International Forum, held from November 15 to 18 under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, brought together more than 200 high-level speakers, including heads of state and government, political decision-makers, Nobel Prize winners, heads of major international companies and leading international personalities from over a hundred countries.

MAP: 19 November 2023