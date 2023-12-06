COP28: Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection Highlights Africa's Role as Continent of Solutions

Although it is the most vulnerable to climate change, which requires adaptation efforts and financing, Africa is also a continent of solutions, according to participants at a side-event organized by the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection on Sunday in Dubai, as part of COP28.

"Africa needs adaptation and financing, but it can also be a continent of solutions", stressed several speakers at the meeting, held at Morocco Pavilion under the theme "Tracking Africa's Climate Action Journey: Successes and Opportunities".

At this event, co-organized with the CGEM and UNIDO, participants discussed the situation in Africa since the Paris Climate Agreement, while taking a forward-looking, solutions-oriented approach to the global situation.

Regarding climate action, it is essential to "highlight actions on the African continent, and to build on the positive momentum of success and opportunities in this respect", said Ayman Cherkaoui, director of the HASSAN II International Center for Environmental Education, who moderated the event.

The meeting, which featured several high-profile officials including Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, COP28 High-Level Climate Champion, Razan Al Mubarak (UAE), and CGEM chairman Chakib El Alj, showcased innovative, meaningful and impactful climate solutions led by local authorities, the private sector and civil society to build more resilient communities for the good of Africa and the world.

By holding this event, the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection, chaired by Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa, is pursuing a vision of positive commitment to climate action, not only in Morocco, but also in Africa, the same vision that has been fostered by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

MAP: 04 December 2023