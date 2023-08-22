Council of Government to Convene on Thursday

A Council of Government meeting will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, a press release by the Head of Government's Department said on Tuesday.

At the beginning of its proceedings, the Council will examine a draft law on civil procedure.

It will then examine a draft decree supplementing and amending the decree on the sanitary protection of poultry farms, production control and the marketing of poultry products.

The Council will then study an extradition agreement for criminals between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Sierra Leone, concluded in Dakhla on April 28, 2023, with a bill approving this agreement.

At the end of its proceedings, the Council will examine proposals for appointments to higher offices, in accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution, the press release concluded.

MAP: 22 August 2023