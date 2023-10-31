Council of Government to Convene on Thursday

A Council of Government meeting will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, according to a press release by the Department of the Head of Government.

At the start of its proceedings, the Council will examine two bills, the first relating to the direct social assistance system, while the second concerns the creation of the National Social Support Agency, the same source said.

It will then examine two draft decrees, the first of which concerns the establishment of Morocco's judicial map, while the second lays down the forms of State aid for housing and the procedures for granting it to purchasers of dwellings intended as primary residences, added the press release.

The Council will conclude its proceedings by examining proposals for appointments to higher office, in accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution.

MAP: 31 October 2023