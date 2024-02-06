Council of Government to Convene on Thursday

A council of government will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, according to a statement from the Department of the Head of Government.

At the beginning of its proceedings, the Council will examine four draft decrees, the first of which amends the decree on the Kenitra Export Processing Zone, while the second supplements the decree on university establishments and residences.

The third draft decree concerns the registration and identification of aircraft, the registration of mortgages and the related forced sales, while the fourth draft decree amends and supplements the decree on the judicial office within the financial courts, added the statement.

The Council will conclude its proceedings by examining proposals for appointments to higher positions in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, said the same source.

At the end of the Council's proceedings, the government will hold a special meeting to examine some bills, the press release concludes.

MAP: 05 February 2024