Council of Government to Convene on Thursday

A Council of Government meeting will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

At the start of its proceedings, the Council will be briefed by the Minister of Justice on the main new features of the draft law on criminal procedure, according to a press release issued by the Head of Government’s Department.

The Council will then examine three draft decrees, the first of which amends the decree implementing the law on the compulsory basic health insurance scheme, and the law establishing a pension scheme for professionals, self-employed workers and self-employed liberal professionals.

The second decree concerns the creation of the El Jorf industrial acceleration zone, added the same source.

The third concerns the application of the provisions of the law on organizing the profession of social workers.

Subsequently, the Council will examine the agreement on international road transport of passengers and goods between Morocco and Gambia, signed on January 25, 2024 in Dakhla, and the draft law approving the agreement.

The Council will conclude its proceedings by examining proposals for appointments to higher office in accordance with article 92 of the Constitution, the press release said.

MAP: 18 March 2024