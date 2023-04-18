Council of Government to Convene on Thursday

A Government Council will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch.

At the beginning of its proceedings, the council will examine a bill amending and supplementing the Dahir on the regulation of maritime fishing, said a statement from the department of the Head of Government.

The Council will also consider two draft decrees: the first relates to granting the permit to regularize non-regulatory construction, while the second concerns the suspension of import duty on certain tubes and steel pipes, the statement added.

The Council will complete its proceedings by examining proposals for appointment to high office in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, according to the same source.

MAP: 17 avril 2023