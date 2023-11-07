Council of Government to Convene on Thursday

A Council of Government meeting will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, according to a press release by the Department of the Head of Government.

At the start of its proceedings, the Council will begin with a presentation by the Minister of Justice on the draft 19th, 20th and 21st national reports on the implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, according to the press release.

The Council will then study a bill to repeal article 43 of the law on industrial acceleration zones.

It will then examine three draft decrees, the first amending and supplementing the decree setting the terms and conditions for the payment of scholarships to trainees in vocational training establishments, while the second concerns the protection of workers, the public and the environment against ionizing radiation, while the third draft decree concerns the creation of a National Committee for Digital Transition, adds the same source.

The Council will also examine an agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters, and a convention on the transfer of sentenced persons between the government of the Kingdom of Morocco and the government of Burkina Faso, signed on June 09 in Dakhla, in addition to two bills under which it approves the said agreement and convention.

The Council will conclude its proceedings by examining proposals for appointments to higher office, in accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution.

MAP: 07 November 2023