Court of Cassation, National Police Sign Bilateral Agreement to Strengthen Cooperation in Scientific Fields

The Court of Cassation and the National Police (DGSN) signed, on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Supreme Council of the Judicial Power (CSPJ) in Rabat, a bilateral agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two parties in scientific fields, as well as exchanging expertise in areas of common interest.

This framework agreement, the signing ceremony of which was chaired by the first President of the Court of Cassation, CSPJ delegate President, Mohamed Abdennabaoui, and Director-General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, aims to lay the groundwork for a participatory approach in exchanging expertise and best practices in the management of administrative disputes, said a joint statement.

It also aims to draw up joint work programs in the fields of scientific cooperation and communication, skills enhancement and coordination in the publication of judicial case law and the exchange of publications in paper and electronic formats issued by both parties, as well as the organization of workshops, scientific symposia and training sessions in the legal, judicial and professional fields relating to the management and handling of administrative dispute matters, added the statement.

The signing of this framework agreement is part of the implementation of the institutional partnership program between the DGSN and the Court of Cassation, which covers several areas of cooperation, in particular the support and consolidation of a training strategy and the exchange of expertise and best practices in various administrative and judicial fields, so as to reinforce the rule of law, protect the interests of civil servants and enshrine governance within the public service, according to the same source.

MAP: 03 January 2024