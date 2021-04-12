Covid-19: 414 New Cases, 346 Recoveries in Past 24 Hours

A total of 414 new cases of coronavirus infection and 346 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the health ministry announced on Sunday.

The new figure brings the total number of infections since the first case reported last March to 502,102, while the number of people who have recovered has risen to 488,361, a recovery rate of 97.3%, the ministry said in its daily update on the situation of the Covid-19.

The total number of deaths rose to 8,900, with 9 new cases recorded in 24 hours, i.e. a case fatality rate of 1.8%. The fatalities were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (06), Fez-Meknes (02) and the Eastern region (01).

New cases of infection have been identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (248), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (39), Souss-Massa (34), Marrakech-Safi (29), the Eastern region (21), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (12), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (10), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (09), Fez-Meknes (07), Daraa-Tafilalet (03) and Beni Mellal Khenifra (02).

The number of active cases stands at 4,841, including 432 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

Some 4,471,831 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far (first dose), while 4,134,740 people have received the second dose of the vaccine.

MAP 11 avril 2021