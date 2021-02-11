COVID-19: 564 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 746,000 People Vaccinated (Health Ministry)

Morocco recorded 564 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 719 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of Health said on Wednesday, adding that 746,116 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 476,689 while the number of cured people increases to 456,751, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 95.8%.

A total of 12 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 8,436, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.8%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (5), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (3), Marrakech-Safi (2), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1) and Draa-Tafilalet (1)

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (220), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (96), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (64), the Oriental (57), Souss-Massa (42), Marrakech-Safi (23), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (16), Laayoune-Sakia Al Hamra (11), Draa-Tafilalet (11), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (10), Fez-Meknes (10) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (4).

The number of active cases has reached 11,502, including 541 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 10 February 2021