Covid-19: 600 New Cases, Over 4.6 Mln People Vaccinated (Health Ministry)

A total of 600 new COVID-19 cases have been reported and 616 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the health ministry said Saturday.

A total of 4,655,007 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far (1st Dose), while 4,186,449 people have received the second dose of the vaccine, the ministry said in its daily update.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the outbreak of the virus rises to 505,447 while the number of recoveries increases to 491,537 which corresponds to a recovery rate of 97.2%.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 8,944 with 10 new cases recorded over the past day, i.e. a fatality rate of 1.8%.

The fatalities were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (5), Souss-Massa (2), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (1) and the Oriental (1).

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (423), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (51), Marrakech-Safi (29), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (20), the Oriental (20), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (19), Souss-Massa (13), Daraa-Tafilalet (8), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (6), Guelmim–Oued Noun (6), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (3) and Fez-Meknes (2).

The number of active cases stands at 4,966 including 432 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 17 avril 2021