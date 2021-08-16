Covid-19: 7,380 New Cases in 24 Hours, Over 11.4 Million Fully Vaccinated People

A total of 7,380 new cases of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) and 9,272 recoveries have been recorded in Morocco in the last 24 hours, the ministry of Health said on Sunday.



The number of people who got the first shot is 16,262,278, while that of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) stands at 11,402,066, the ministry said in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.



The new figure brings to 759,456 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported in Morocco in March 2020. The number of people who have recovered rose to 667,230, a recovery rate of 87.9%.



The new contaminations were identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,691), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (1,678), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (942), Marrakech-Safi (705), Souss-Massa (698), the Eastern region (519), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (341), Draa-Tafilalet (323), Fez-Meknes (208), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (136), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (90) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (49).



As for deaths, their total number rose to 11,017 (fatality rate of 1.5%), with 84 new cases recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (16), Marrakech-Safi (15), Souss-Massa (12), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (8), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (7), Draa-Tafilalet (5), Fez-Meknes (5), the Eastern region (4) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (3).



The number of active cases is 81,209, while severe or critical cases reached 2,350, of which 73 are placed under intubation.

MAP 15 August 2021