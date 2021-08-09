Covid-19: 8,990 Cases in 24 Hours, More Than 10.9 Million Fully Vaccinated People

A total of 8,990 new cases of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) and 6,959 recoveries have been recorded in Morocco in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The number of people who got the first shot is 15,065,672, while that of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) stands at 10,903,123, the ministry said in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

The new figure brings to 696,282 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported in Morocco in March 2020. The number of people who have recovered has risen to 612,390, a recovery rate of 88%.

The new contaminations were identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (2.334), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1.508), Marrakech-Safi (1.243), Souss-Massa (1.223), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (657), the eastern region (481), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (412), Drâa-Tafilalet (398), Guelmim-Oued Noun (286), Fez-Meknès (226), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (113) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (109).

As for deaths, their total number rose to 10,335 (fatality rate of 1.5%), with 80 new cases recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (19), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (04), Marrakech-Safi (13), Souss-Massa (14), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (06), the eastern region (1), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (10), Drâa-Tafilalet (07), Guelmim-Oued Noun (01), Fez-Meknes (03) and Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (02).

The number of active cases is 73,557, while severe or critical cases have reached 1,600, 39 of whom are intubated.

MAP 08 August 2021