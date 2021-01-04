Covid-19: Morocco Records 1,005 New Cases, 1,225 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco has recorded 1,005 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 1,225 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 443,146, while the number of cured people increases to 413,393, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 93.3%.

A total of 33 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 7,485, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.7%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (11), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (5), Fez-Meknes (5), Marrakech-Safi (4), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (3), Beni-Mellal-Khenifra (2), Draâ-Tafilalet (2) and Souss-Massa (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (312), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (152), Souss-Massa (129), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (110), Marrakech-Safi (98), Fez-Meknes (62), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (42), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (28), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (25), Draa-Tafilalet (19), the Oriental (16) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (12).

The total number of excluded cases following negative tests rises to 4,056,288 since the start of the outbreak, including 11,445 in the past day.

The number of active cases has reached 22,268, including 1,102 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 03 January 2021