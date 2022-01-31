COVID-19: Morocco Records 2,255 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Over 4.3Mln People Receive Third Dose of Vaccine

Morocco recorded 2,255 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said on Sunday, adding that 5,224 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.



A total of 24,654,749 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,073,779, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 4,376,913 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.



The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,131,913 while recoveries increase to 1,069,423, i.e. a recovery rate of 94.5%.



The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (549), Casablanca-Settat (387), Marrakech-Safi (314), Fez-Meknes (271), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (197), Souss-Massa (169), Eastern region (117), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (106), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (90), Draa-Tafilalet (28), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (18) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (9).



As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,362 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 34 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (10), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (9), Marrakech-Safi (5), Souss-Massa (3), Fez-Meknes (2), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1), Eastern region (1) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1).



The number of active cases has reached 46,610, including 767 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 30 January 2022