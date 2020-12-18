Covid-19: Morocco Records 2,647 New Cases, 2,727 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco has recorded 2,647 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 2,727 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 412,393, while the number of cured people increases to 372,725, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 90.4%.

A total of 50 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 6,854, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.7%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (13), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (8), Fez-Meknes (7), Marrakech-Safi (6), Souss-Massa (6), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (4), Beni-Mellal-Khenifra (2), Draa-Tafilalet (2), the Oriental (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,079), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (391), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (321), Marrakech-Safi (228), Souss-Massa (159), the Oriental (144), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (72), Fez-Meknes (69), Laayoune-Sakia Lhamra (62), Draa-Tafilalet (61), Guelmim-Oued Noun (48) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (13).

The total number of excluded cases following negative tests rises to 3,857,466 since the start of the outbreak, including 12,513 in the past day.

The number of active cases has reached 32,814, including 1,097 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 18 December 2020